Sanders scolds CNN for using Republican talking points and showing healthcare ads during #Demdebate

Bernie Sanders scolded CNN’s Jake Tapper for using “Republican talking points” on healthcare and highlighted a potential conflict of interest in light of the network showing healthcare ads during the Democratic debate.

Speaking at the debate in Detroit on Tuesday, Sanders responded to Tapper’s question, about middle class Americans having to pay more taxes to support Medicare for all, by explaining that people would no longer have any deductibles or the risk of going bankrupt before saying: “Jake, your question is a Republican talking point.”

Bernie Sanders takes it to Jake Tapper on Medicare-for-All: "Jake, your question is a Republican talking point! At the end of the day and by the way, the health care industry will be advertising tonight on this program." pic.twitter.com/E6QrH0O0vK — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) July 31, 2019

“And by the way, the healthcare industry will be advertising tonight on this program,” the Vermont senator added.

“Thank you senator,” Tapper said, quickly moving on to the next candidate.

Tapper was criticized on social media for seemingly attempting to attack the more progressive candidates on stage, with many of his questions to other candidates focusing on Sanders. Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren also accused him of using Republican talking points to dismiss healthcare reform.

