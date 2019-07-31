 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Published time: 31 Jul, 2019 12:47 Edited time: 31 Jul, 2019 13:17
Sanders scolds CNN for using Republican talking points and showing healthcare ads during #Demdebate
Senator Bernie Sanders speaks on the first night of the second 2020 Democratic presidential debate in Detroit, Michigan July 30, 2019. © Reuters / Lucas Jackson
Bernie Sanders scolded CNN’s Jake Tapper for using “Republican talking points” on healthcare and highlighted a potential conflict of interest in light of the network showing healthcare ads during the Democratic debate.

Speaking at the debate in Detroit on Tuesday, Sanders responded to Tapper’s question, about middle class Americans having to pay more taxes to support Medicare for all, by explaining that people would no longer have any deductibles or the risk of going bankrupt before saying: “Jake, your question is a Republican talking point.” 

“And by the way, the healthcare industry will be advertising tonight on this program,” the Vermont senator added. 

“Thank you senator,” Tapper said, quickly moving on to the next candidate.  

Tapper was criticized on social media for seemingly attempting to attack the more progressive candidates on stage, with many of his questions to other candidates focusing on Sanders. Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren also accused him of using Republican talking points to dismiss healthcare reform. 

