Surprise, surprise? Americans think of media as even more destructive than banks & corporations

Published time: 31 Jul, 2019 11:04
FILE PHOTO © REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A recent survey has revealed that most Americans believe that the news media, more than any other institution, have a negative impact on their country – findings that are hardly surprising, according to media analyst Lionel.

Conducted by the Pew Research Center, the poll found that 64 percent of Americans believe that the media has a damaging effect on the United States – making them more loathed than other often-demonized institutions such as banks (39 percent) and large corporations (53 percent).

“This doesn’t surprise anybody,” media analyst Lionel told RT.

The media are not here to provide information …so that you can make intelligence decisions. No, that’s not what the media are. The media are corporate tools.

But numbers don’t lie and the news media shouldn't feel singled out. With growing distrust in corporations – especially tech companies – America’s establishment institutions can take solace in the fact that none of them enjoy majority support.

