California garlic festival shooting suspect identified as Santino William Legan – reports

Four people, including a 6-year-old child and the suspected gunman, were killed in a shooting attack at a food festival in Gilroy, California on Sunday. The suspect has been named by local media.

Fifteen people were injured, some critically.

The search is still on for an accomplice to the attack, though it's not clear how exactly the second person was involved, police said late Sunday. The motive for the attack at the annual event is also unknown.

