US Director of National Intelligence Coats to step down soon – reports

Dan Coats is expected to step down as the Intelligence Chief in the nearest future, US media reported on Sunday. President Donald Trump is rumored to tap John Ratcliffe, a Texas Republican Rep. to replace the outgoing official.

The change at the helms of the US intelligence appears to have been brewing for some time already. Coats has Told Trump about his decision to “step down fairly soon” last week, Reuters reported, citing a “source with direct knowledge.”

At the same time, US President has been already seeking a replacement for Coats and reportedly met Ratcliffe to discuss the details of the job, Axios and the New York Times reported.

Trump met with Ratcliffe nine days ago to discuss the job, per ppl briefed on the meeting. https://t.co/lxdbbURUtY — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) 28 июля 2019 г.

Ratcliffe has been reportedly on Trump’s shortlist for his ever-changing administration for some time already, yet the President was particularly thrilled by his performance in last week's House Judiciary Committee hearing and handling of former special counsel Robert Mueller.

"I agree with the chairman, this morning, when he said Donald Trump is not above the law. He's not. But he damn sure shouldn't be below the law, which is where volume two of this report puts him," Ratcliffe said on Wednesday.

Ratcliffe, who has been holding a seat in the House of Representatives from Texas's 4th district, repeatedly supported Donald Trump on immigration policies and other issues.

Also on rt.com Trump praises US intelligence a day after telling them to ‘go back to school’ over Iran nukes

Coats got behind the National Intelligence helms back in March 2017, replacing the Obama-era DNI chef James Clapper. Coats has expressed views, similar to Trump’s ones, on a range of important issues – he was a vocal critic of the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, describing it as a “state sponsor of terrorism.” His hawkish approach towards foreign policy was well known before, as Coats, then-Ambassador to Germany was one of the vocal supporters of the 2003 invasion of Iraq, who threatened Berlin with consequences for its opposition to the war.

Yet Coats repeatedly challenged Trump's statements and voiced his discontent with the president. For example, the DNI chief criticized Trump’s behavior during the landmark Helsinki summit with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, claiming that it was “undeniable that the Russians are taking a lead.” He also challenged Trump’s optimistic assessment of the relation with North Korea, stating the Pyongyang is unlikely to give up its nuclear weaponry in any scenario.

Also on rt.com Mueller’s sluggish testimony turns out to be ‘disaster’ for disappointed Democrats

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!