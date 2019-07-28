Standing Rock Sioux Tribe builds huge solar farm next to controversial pipeline

The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe has launched a huge solar farm near the controversial North Dakota Access pipeline they opposed in vain. Democrat Tulsi Gabbard arrived on horseback to show her support for the project.

The tribe, which spent years fighting against the pipeline, partnered with non-profit GivePower to create a 300-kilowatt community solar farm on the reservation just three miles from the Dakota Access Pipeline.

The solar energy project will pay “tribute to everyone who’s come to Standing Rock and all their hard work and tireless dedication toward protecting our people and land,” Cody Two Bears of the Standing Rock Sioux Nation said.

The plan is to eventually power their 12 reservation communities in North and South Dakota with clean energy.

Actors Mark Ruffalo and Shailene Woodley, who were vocal supporters of the protests, attended an event to celebrate the solar farm on Friday, along with Gabbard, who joined thousands of army veterans in protesting at the site in December 2016. Despite the opposition, the pipeline began carrying oil in 2017.

