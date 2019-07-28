 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Standing Rock Sioux Tribe builds huge solar farm next to controversial pipeline

Published time: 28 Jul, 2019 13:38
Get short URL
Standing Rock Sioux Tribe builds huge solar farm next to controversial pipeline
FILE PHOTO © Oleksiy Maksymenko / imageBROKER.com / Global Look Press
The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe has launched a huge solar farm near the controversial North Dakota Access pipeline they opposed in vain. Democrat Tulsi Gabbard arrived on horseback to show her support for the project.

The tribe, which spent years fighting against the pipeline, partnered with non-profit GivePower to create a 300-kilowatt community solar farm on the reservation just three miles from the Dakota Access Pipeline. 

Also on rt.com ‘You are not welcome!’ Native Americans ban S. Dakota governor for supporting Keystone XL pipeline

The solar energy project will pay “tribute to everyone who’s come to Standing Rock and all their hard work and tireless dedication toward protecting our people and land,” Cody Two Bears of the Standing Rock Sioux Nation said. 

The plan is to eventually power their 12 reservation communities in North and South Dakota with clean energy. 

Actors Mark Ruffalo and Shailene Woodley, who were vocal supporters of the protests, attended an event to celebrate the solar farm on Friday, along with Gabbard, who joined thousands of army veterans in protesting at the site in December 2016. Despite the opposition, the pipeline began carrying oil in 2017.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies