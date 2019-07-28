 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Multiple injured in shooting at 'neighborhood event' in Brooklyn, New York (VIDEO)

Published time: 28 Jul, 2019 04:46 Edited time: 28 Jul, 2019 05:33
© Reuters / Eduardo Munoz
Multiple people have been injured and at least one person reportedly killed in a shooting that took place at an annual block party in Brownsville, Brooklyn, New York. The suspect has fled the scene.

Officers responded to reports of the shooting near Brownsville recreation center around 11pm local time, just as the neighborhood hosted its annual Old-Timers' Day celebration.

"We had a terrible shooting in Brownsville tonight that shattered a peaceful neighborhood event," Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted. "Our hearts go out to the victims. We will do everything in our power to keep this community safe and get guns off our streets."

It is unclear what led to the tragedy, but according to preliminary information shared by police around 11 people were injured in the incident. At least 6 of them were rushed to local hospitals. Some reports indicate that at least one person died in the shooting.

