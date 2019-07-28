Multiple injured in shooting at 'neighborhood event' in Brooklyn, New York (VIDEO)

Multiple people have been injured and at least one person reportedly killed in a shooting that took place at an annual block party in Brownsville, Brooklyn, New York. The suspect has fled the scene.

Officers responded to reports of the shooting near Brownsville recreation center around 11pm local time, just as the neighborhood hosted its annual Old-Timers' Day celebration.

(Brownsville, Brooklyn) Five Shot in Park — Additional officers and EMS are rushing to Brownsville Playground where at least five victims were shot. Their conditions are unclear. Additional updates here: https://t.co/WqX7tXpC8r#CitizenApp#ProtectTheWorldpic.twitter.com/6mAwWQoo5f — Citizen NYC (@CitizenApp_NYC) July 28, 2019

"We had a terrible shooting in Brownsville tonight that shattered a peaceful neighborhood event," Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted. "Our hearts go out to the victims. We will do everything in our power to keep this community safe and get guns off our streets."

It is unclear what led to the tragedy, but according to preliminary information shared by police around 11 people were injured in the incident. At least 6 of them were rushed to local hospitals. Some reports indicate that at least one person died in the shooting.

