Instant Karma: Israeli military veteran chases down jogger who flashed her (VIDEO)

In a hugely enjoyable example of instant justice, an Israeli military veteran chased down and confronted a man who’d flashed his genitals at her while he was out running.

The sex pest got more than he’d bargained for when he exposed himself to the 35-year-old on Memorial Drive in Cambridge, Massachusetts, last week.

Surveillance video released by State Police shows the woman halt in her tracks before quickly turning around to chase after the man, who seems to immediately register that he has bitten off more than he can chew.

“I told him I’m going to get him. ‘I’m going to get you, darling,’” the woman, who gave her name as Aia, told reporters on Wednesday. “It was not his lucky day. Because I decided to chase him down.”

Off-camera the mother-of-two, who’d served in the Israeli military, tackled the man to the ground and shouted at passersby to call the police but nobody came to her aid.

“With all due respect, people, what does it look like? Romantic conversation? I’m holding him down yelling ‘Call the police!’,” she said in admonishment of her fellow citizens. “When I was holding him down, he was terrified. He was really, really scared.”

As Aia took her phone out to call the police herself the man managed to wriggle free from her grasp. Police have now issued an appeal looking for a man in his early 40s with a heavy build and a receding hairline.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Good for her, you know, I think she put the fear of god in the guy.”

Explaining her motivations Aia said: “Where I come from and how I grew up, we don’t just walk by. We don’t just ignore it, because I have a daughter and it could be my daughter next to him and she’s not going to be that.”

