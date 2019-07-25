Russiagate devotees bemoan Mueller’s deflating testimony… but at least Maddow liked it

Robert Mueller’s testimony to Congress failed to live up to the expectations of many Russiagate-peddling pundits, with one notable exception being MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow, who had glowing praise for the former special counsel.

Even among the news outlets that championed the Russiagate narrative, Mueller’s Q&A with the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday received less than stellar reviews.

CNN’s Chris Cillizza lamented that “Mueller was less than convincing or forceful,” and that in many instances his testimony had “made things muddier.”

Another CNN contributor argued that Mueller’s testimony has “provided Republicans good reason to argue that the investigation was a two-year, multimillion-dollar waste of time.”

Mueller didn’t fare much better over at MSNBC. One of the network’s national security analysts, Jeremy Bash, remarked that he had “kind of sucked the life out of the report,” describing Mueller’s performance as “boring” and “kind-of evasive.”

NBC’s Chuck Todd was similarly unimpressed, arguing that the testimony was a “disaster” in terms of optics for the Russiagate-promoting Democrats.

In contrast to these fickle party poopers, there was one celebrated talking head who stayed true to Russiagate’s unbending dogma.

Rachel Maddow, the MSNBC host who perfected the art of Russia-baiting, characterized the hearings as “landmark” and “historic.” (In fairness to Maddow, she also acknowledged that Mueller “definitely seemed older than his 74 years.”)

“All in all, just look at today as a whole, it was a remarkable day,” Maddow beamed. “I know the Trump White House and conservative media are trying to, like, chin up tonight, make it seem like they had a great day today... they did not have a great day today.”

Commenting after Mueller finished his testimony, US President Donald Trump slammed media outlets which promoted the now-debunked theory that his presidential campaign had “colluded” with the Kremlin in 2016.

“This whole thing has been collusion – with the media, with other countries… This has been a disaster for the Democrats,” he said.

