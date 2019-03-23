Crying for indictments? Maddow ‘holds backs tears’ as she discusses end of Mueller probe (VIDEO)

The unremarkable conclusion of the Mueller probe has been a heavy blow for Russiagate High Priestess Rachel Maddow, who by some accounts shed tears live on television as she came to terms with her indictment-deficient reality.

The MSNBC host, who has devoted countless hours of airtime to gossiping about the alleged ties between President Donald Trump and the Kremlin, struggled to keep her composure while discussing the end of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, which wrapped up on Friday without issuing any further indictments.

According to the Daily Caller, Maddow came close to crying as she commented on the Russiagate-deflating development. Many on Twitter insisted that she actually shed tears. A clip of the broadcast shows a watery-eyed Maddow grappling with the reality that Donald Trump and his family will not be frog-marched out of the White House and executed for espionage.

Maddow didn’t succumb to this unexpected and shocking injustice, however, and reassured her viewers that Mueller’s decision not to issue a single collusion-related indictment is the “start of something apparently, not the end of something.”

The internet laughed and laughed.

“Very rough night at MSNBC. Rachel Maddow looks like she’s going to cry. Chris Hayes glasses are all fogged up,” noted radio host Mark Simone.

“This is what it looks like when you’ve deliberately misled your audience for two years, and then the music stops, and the bill comes due. @maddow,” tweeted OANN White House Correspondent Emerald Robinson.

“#Maddow either choking on kitty litter chunks or facing the hard cold reality she’s the worst journalist in television history,” quipped actor and conservative commentator James Woods.

“What’s going on with Maddow? Has she been hospitalized? Sedated?” inquired journalist Michael Tracey.

Others expressed exasperation at Maddow’s refusal to face the music, accusing the MSNBC host of ignoring real, pressing issues as she leads her Russiagate crusade.

“So can those of us on the left criticize Trump on the actual issues now, and FINALLY give up on #Russiagate? For 2 years, @maddow has lead @MSNBC in selling us the narrative that Trump colluded w/ Russia What will @maddow do now? Double down or actually do journalism?” asked author and activist Dennis Trainor Jr.

So can those of us on the left criticize Trump on the actual issues now, and FINALLY give up on #Russiagate?

For 2 years, @maddow has lead @MSNBC in selling us the narrative that Trump colluded w/ Russia

