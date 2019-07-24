 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Mueller Report ‘mostly just regurgitated press stories’ – Republican Rep. Debbie Lesko

Published time: 24 Jul, 2019 16:16 Edited time: 24 Jul, 2019 16:17
Customers watch Robert Mueller's testimony from a coffee shop in New York © Reuters / Lucas Jackson
With Robert Mueller’s report partly relying on media stories to paint a picture of alleged obstruction, Republican Rep. Debbie Lesko asked the special counsel why she couldn’t have got a “$50 cable news subscription” instead.

Questioning Mueller at a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Wednesday, Lesko (R-Arizona) ridiculed the notion that President Donald Trump impeded the former special counsel’s investigation.

“Were you ever fired Mr Mueller?” she asked, to which Mueller replied “No.”

“Were you allowed to complete your investigation unencumbered?” she continued. Mueller replied “Yes.”

From there, Lesko chose a peculiar angle of attack to cast doubt on the second half of Mueller’s 440-page report. Outlining 10 potential cases of obstruction by the president, the report’s second half quotes mainstream media exposes more than 150 times to piece together an image of a president scrambling to prevent Mueller from doing his job.

“Rather than purely relying on the evidence provided by witnesses and documents, I think you relied a lot on media,” she said. “I’d like to know how many times you cited the Washington Post in your report.”

“Volume two is mostly regurgitated press stories,” she said. “Honestly, there’s almost nothing in volume two that I couldn’t already hear or know simply by having a $50 cable news subscription.”

Lesko was mocked by Democrats and the anti-Trump crowd for her line of questioning. 

