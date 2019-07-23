Trump says he prefers Pakistani reporters in the Oval Office in latest attack on US media

Donald Trump has taken another swipe at the US media, saying he’s happy to see Pakistani reporters in the Oval Office because he “liked them much better” than the usual American press pool.

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to the White House apparently came with an added bonus for the US president: the presence of non-American journalists in the Oval Office – a break from the routine which Trump apparently very much enjoyed.

"Are you from Pakistan?" Pres. Trump asks a reporter in the Oval Office. "Good, I want a couple of Pakistani reporters. I like them much better than our reporters." https://t.co/qjlGZqoJPWpic.twitter.com/B47EIj4ulf — ABC News (@ABC) July 23, 2019

“Are you from Pakistan?” Trump asked a reporter from a press pool that had followed Khan to Washington.

“Yeah, I’m from Pakistan,” responded the journalist.

“Good, I want a couple of Pakistani reporters. I like them much better than our reporters,” the US president replied.

The exchange wasn’t the only press-related wisecrack during Trump’s meeting with Khan on Monday.

After the Pakistani prime minister complained that he faces “unprecedented” criticism from the press, a disbelieving Trump quipped that “there’s no way” Khan was “treated worse” than he is.

Khan, asked about curbs on press freedom in Pakistan, dismisses the question and says, “The criticism I have received from my own press is unprecedented.”



“There’s no way you’re treated worse than I am,” Trump responds. — Rebecca Ballhaus (@rebeccaballhaus) July 22, 2019

Trump has been on a crusade against the US media and its “fake news” since before he took office, going so far as to refuse questions from journalists and news outlets that he takes issue with. Critics, especially in the media, argue that Trump’s beef with the press is due to the fact that the president doesn’t want to be transparent.

