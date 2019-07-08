 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Trump turns against Fox, says some hosts worse than 'fake news CNN'

Published time: 8 Jul, 2019 04:10
US President Donald Trump has unloaded on Fox News, slamming the channel for recruiting Democrats and using "fake news" sources. He accused accusing his favorite broadcaster of forgetting "who got them there."

Trump’s ongoing war with the media is well-documented, but Fox News, which Trump's detractors describe as his mouthpiece, has been spared his wrath – until now.

In a series of posts, Trump said that watching “terrible” Fox News daytime weekend anchors is worse than watching "low ratings Fake News CNN," bashed Fox for hiring former Democratic National Committee (DNC) chairwoman Donna Brazile and for referring to the New York Times as a news source.

After unloading on the usual suspects CNN and NBC, Trump tweeted: “But @FoxNews, who failed in getting the very BORING Dem debates, is now loading up with Democrats & even using Fake unsourced @nytimes as a source of information.”

Brazile stepped down from the DNC after leaked emails revealed the committee’s pro-Clinton bias during the 2016 campaign. It was revealed Brazile used her position as a former CNN commentator to tip Clinton off about debate questions. She later called her actions a “mistake” she “will never forget.”

Brazile joined Fox News as a political contributor back in March. “There’s an audience on Fox News that doesn’t hear enough from Democrats,” she said at the time.

Trump, who less than a fortnight ago congratulated Fox News on scoring big ratings-wise, hinted that without his own contribution that stellar performance would have been unattainable.

Fox News is changing fast, but they forgot the people who got them there!

Trump has indeed been a frequent guest on various Fox News shows and even raised some eyebrows last month when he brought non-interventionist Fox News host Tucker Carlson along to his meeting with North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un while sending hawkish National Security Adviser John Bolton to Mongolia.

Also on rt.com ‘Banished to Mongolia’? Bolton’s absence from Trump-Kim meeting fuels firing rumors... again

While it is not clear what irked him this time (considering Brazile was hired months ago), Trump might have been dissatisfied with the cable channel’s increased coverage of the Democratic nomination race. While Fox News did not succeed in getting the Democratic primary debates, some of the candidates chose to still appear on the network, and air their grievances about Trump. One example is Michael Bennet, who told Fox News Sunday host Dana Perino that former president Barack Obama “would have been indicted 24 hours a day on Fox News” instead of “applauded” if he was “coddling a dictator in North Korea, or laughing with Putin about Russia’s attacks on our democracy.”

