Trump turns against Fox, says some hosts worse than 'fake news CNN'

US President Donald Trump has unloaded on Fox News, slamming the channel for recruiting Democrats and using "fake news" sources. He accused accusing his favorite broadcaster of forgetting "who got them there."

Trump’s ongoing war with the media is well-documented, but Fox News, which Trump's detractors describe as his mouthpiece, has been spared his wrath – until now.

In a series of posts, Trump said that watching “terrible” Fox News daytime weekend anchors is worse than watching "low ratings Fake News CNN," bashed Fox for hiring former Democratic National Committee (DNC) chairwoman Donna Brazile and for referring to the New York Times as a news source.

Watching @FoxNews weekend anchors is worse than watching low ratings Fake News @CNN, or Lyin’ Brian Williams (remember when he totally fabricated a War Story trying to make himself into a hero, & got fired. A very dishonest journalist!) and the crew of degenerate...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 7, 2019

After unloading on the usual suspects CNN and NBC, Trump tweeted: “But @FoxNews, who failed in getting the very BORING Dem debates, is now loading up with Democrats & even using Fake unsourced @nytimes as a source of information.”

...a “source” of information (ask the Times what they paid for the Boston Globe, & what they sold it for (lost 1.5 Billion Dollars), or their old headquarters building disaster, or their unfunded liability? @FoxNews is changing fast, but they forgot the people who got them there! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 7, 2019

Brazile stepped down from the DNC after leaked emails revealed the committee’s pro-Clinton bias during the 2016 campaign. It was revealed Brazile used her position as a former CNN commentator to tip Clinton off about debate questions. She later called her actions a “mistake” she “will never forget.”

Impossible to believe that @FoxNews has hired @donnabrazile, the person fired by @CNN (after they tried to hide the bad facts, & failed) for giving Crooked Hillary Clinton the questions to a debate, something unimaginable. Now she is all over Fox, including Shep Smith, by far.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 8, 2019

Brazile joined Fox News as a political contributor back in March. “There’s an audience on Fox News that doesn’t hear enough from Democrats,” she said at the time.

Trump, who less than a fortnight ago congratulated Fox News on scoring big ratings-wise, hinted that without his own contribution that stellar performance would have been unattainable.

Fox News is changing fast, but they forgot the people who got them there!

Trump has indeed been a frequent guest on various Fox News shows and even raised some eyebrows last month when he brought non-interventionist Fox News host Tucker Carlson along to his meeting with North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un while sending hawkish National Security Adviser John Bolton to Mongolia.

Also on rt.com ‘Banished to Mongolia’? Bolton’s absence from Trump-Kim meeting fuels firing rumors... again

While it is not clear what irked him this time (considering Brazile was hired months ago), Trump might have been dissatisfied with the cable channel’s increased coverage of the Democratic nomination race. While Fox News did not succeed in getting the Democratic primary debates, some of the candidates chose to still appear on the network, and air their grievances about Trump. One example is Michael Bennet, who told Fox News Sunday host Dana Perino that former president Barack Obama “would have been indicted 24 hours a day on Fox News” instead of “applauded” if he was “coddling a dictator in North Korea, or laughing with Putin about Russia’s attacks on our democracy.”

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!