 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

'SEND HER BACK': Trump crowds have new MAGA chant after 'racist tweet' row

Published time: 18 Jul, 2019 02:38 Edited time: 18 Jul, 2019 02:56
Get short URL
'SEND HER BACK': Trump crowds have new MAGA chant after 'racist tweet' row
Supporters react as U.S. President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally in Greenville, North Carolina July 17, 2019. © REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
The crowd at Donald Trump’s campaign rally in North Carolina erupted in a raucous chant of ‘send her back!’ after the US president fired a fresh broadside at Somali-American congresswoman Ilhan Omar.

Trump took the opportunity of his Make America Great Again rally in Greenville, North Carolina on Wednesday to launch another attack at one his favorite targets of the past week: Rep. Ilhan Omar of the four-woman progressive 'Squad' he's been feuding with.

Trump accused Omar of blaming the US for causing terrorist attacks by “saying that terrorism is a reaction to our involvement in other peoples’ affairs,” smearing the US servicemen involved in the Somalian civil war, “minimizing” the 9/11 attacks and “pleading for compassion for ISIS recruits.”

Also on rt.com '4 horsewomen' of Dem 'Squad' poll low amid Trump tweetfest, but their party is doing even worse

Concluding his tirade, Trump accused Omar of supporting Al-Qaeda, misquoting her remark from a 2013. 

Accurate, or not, Trump’s rant whipped up the crowd enough for it to break out chanting, “Send her back!” That comes just a day after the House passed a resolution condemning a series of “racist” tweets by Trump, in which he suggested the four congresswomen should go back to the “broken and crime infested places from which they came.” Omar is the only one of the 'Squad' the call technically applies to, since the other three women were born in the US.

The newborn war cry is a remix of the permanent fixture of almost every Trump rally – the infamous “lock her up” slogan, targeting Hillary Clinton and her private server email scandal. Some on Twitter have rushed to declare this the turning point of an era.

Predictably, the chant has sparked fresh accusations of racism towards the president – and even some conservatives thought it in poor taste.

It did not take long for Omar to respond, shooting back with a quote by American poet and civil rights activist Maya Angelou.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies