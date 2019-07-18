'4 horsewomen' of Dem 'Squad' poll low amid Trump tweetfest, but their party is doing even worse

The four Democratic congresswomen feuding with US President Donald Trump are not polling well nationwide, suggesting the president is right that “a lot of people love” his criticism of the women as anti-American “whack jobs.”

Only Ayana Pressley (D-Massachusetts) had a positive public perception in an Economist/YouGov poll conducted in the two days following Trump’s Twitter attacks, with a net favorability rating of +4. Fully three-fifths of the 1,500 people YouGov polled online weren’t sure how they felt about her, however.

Rashida Tlaib (D-Michigan) fared significantly worse with a net favorability rating of -7, though she was marginally more popular than Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at -8 and Ilhan Omar, who at -9 was considered the least favorable candidate of the “squad” among those surveyed.

While a significant portion of those surveyed had no opinion on Tlaib (45 percent) or Omar (41 percent), only 26 percent had not yet formed an opinion on Ocasio-Cortez, suggesting she has broken out of the media-political silo to become a celebrity in her own right – if not exactly a beloved one.

And while the congresswomen Trump has termed “the four horsewomen of the Apocalypse” aren’t winning any popularity contests nationwide, they’re still polling higher than the Democratic party in general, which rated a -10 among those polled by YouGov.

While the rest of the House Democrats have appeared to circle the wagons around their party’s most outspoken members, centrists are reportedly not too happy about defending what they consider the radical fringe. Others – including, ironically, the ladies of the hour themselves – consider the focus on the feud to be a distraction from the job they were sent to Washington to do.

Trump, on the other hand, is riding high among both members of his party and the general public, with some polls placing his nationwide approval rating as high as 50 percent – a four-point spike since before he sent the fateful tweets – even as another poll showed 47 percent of respondents thought he was a racist.

