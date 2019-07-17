Trump up in the polls, thanks ‘vicious young socialist Congresswomen’

A Rasmussen poll shows President Donald Trump’s approval has risen to 50 percent, after the president verbally locked horns with a cohort of female Congresswomen – making comments about their origins that some say were racist.

Rasmussen’s poll, released on Wednesday, shows that half of all likely voters surveyed approve of Trump’s job performance. Rasmussen usually reports slightly higher support for Trump than similar tracking polls, with a Reuters poll released the same day pinning his approval at 41 percent.

Nevertheless, Trump took to Twitter to celebrate. “The Rasmussen Poll, one of the most accurate in predicting the 2016 Election, has just announced that ‘Trump’ numbers have recently gone up by four points, to 50%,” he announced. “Thank you to the vicious young Socialist Congresswomen. America will never buy your act!”

New Poll: The Rasmussen Poll, one of the most accurate in predicting the 2016 Election, has just announced that “Trump” numbers have recently gone up by four points, to 50%. Thank you to the vicious young Socialist Congresswomen. America will never buy your act! #MAGA2020 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 17, 2019

Trump’s approval stood at 46 percent on Sunday, before he fired off a three-tweet tirade telling the group of progressive Congresswomen to go back to their “totally broken and crime infested” countries of origin. The four non-white millenial congresswomen – informally known as ‘the squad’– condemned Trump’s language as racist, but the president doubled down, telling the offended Democrats “if you hate our country, if you’re not happy here, you can leave.”

With the story dominating the news cycle all week, the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives voted on Tuesday to condemn Trump’s “blatantly racist attack,” while Trump dug in further, citing a quote referring to the four left-wingers as “whack jobs” and “the four horsewomen of the apocalypse.”

While defending the tweet that sparked the controversy, Trump told reporters on Monday that “a lot of people love it.” That much appears to be true, given the spike in Trump’s poll numbers that followed it. Among Republicans, support for Trump rose a sizeable five percentage points to 72 percent, according to the more cautious Reuters poll. Support among independents, however, dropped.

Some voters think otherwise. Although a majority of Americans think Trump’s opponents label him “a racist” for political gain, 47 percent think the president is actually a racist, according to a separate Rasmussen poll released on Wednesday. Furthermore, 32 percent of Democrats said that any white criticism of a politician of color is inherently racist.

