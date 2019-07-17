‘C’mon Donald!’ Joe Biden challenges Trump to PUSH UP competition

Former Vice President Joe Biden has a novel challenge for Donald Trump: a pushup competition. Not to be left out of the senior athletics competition, Bernie Sanders also challenged the President to a mile-long run.

After a shaky performance at last month’s Democratic debate, 2020 frontrunner Joe Biden has clearly been juicing hard and hitting the gym. The 76-year-old Democrat told MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski on Tuesday that if President Trump questions his age or mental capacity, he’ll demand that The Donald drop to the floor and give him twenty.

@JoeBiden when asked by @morningmika what he would do if Trump started making fun of his age/mental state on the debate stage: "I would say come on Donald, come on, man. How many push-ups do you want to do here, pal? Jokingly. You know, come on, run with me, man." pic.twitter.com/5awM6Xzzrf — Grace Panetta (@grace_panetta) July 16, 2019

Trump has long goaded Biden about his age and energy levels, dubbing him “Sleepy Joe” and describing him as “not very bright.” Biden has dished out trash talk of his own too, publicly fantasizing last year about taking Trump out behind a high school gym to “beat the hell out of him.”

Back then, Trump responded by calling Biden “weak, both mentally and physically,” and promising that if push came to shove “he would go down fast and hard, crying all the way.”

Crazy Joe Biden is trying to act like a tough guy. Actually, he is weak, both mentally and physically, and yet he threatens me, for the second time, with physical assault. He doesn’t know me, but he would go down fast and hard, crying all the way. Don’t threaten people Joe! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 22, 2018

As if the thought of two sweaty septuagenarians cranking out reps wasn’t enough, progressive godfather Berne Sanders entered the fray later on Tuesday, challenging the president to run a mile against him.

“When I was a kid I was a pretty good long-distance runner, cross-country runner, came in third-place in public schools mile race,” the silver-haired Sanders told the Washington Post. “So I have good endurance. Look, age is a factor, but it is one of a dozen factors.”

With more than two dozen Democratic contenders, the 2020 campaign has seemingly entered its ‘say anything for publicity’ phase early. With Biden and Sanders the only candidates to challenge Trump’s physical might thus far, we can only speculate as to what the 23 other Democratic hopefuls have in store, and hope it’s something spectacular – like sumo, or MMA, or a gladiatorial arena deathmatch.

