Trump promises to probe China’s alleged ‘infiltration’ of Google

Published time: 16 Jul, 2019 15:18
A security guard keeps watch as he walks past a logo of Google at an exhibition stage during the 4th China (Shanghai) International Technology Fair 2016 in Shanghai, China, April 21, 2016. © Reuters / Aly Song
Donald Trump has said his administration will probe accusations that Google has been infiltrated after working with China’s military, days after billionaire entrepreneur Peter Thiel called for the tech giant to be investigated.

The US president tweeted on Tuesday that he would “take a look” at Thiel’s assertion that Google was in cahoots with Beijing and should face a federal investigation. During a speech on Sunday, the co-founder of PayPal urged the FBI and CIA to take action, suggesting that Google may be “thoroughly infiltrated” by Chinese intelligence. Thiel failed to provide evidence when pressed further about his incendiary claims, stressing that he was simply “raising questions” about Google’s relationship with Beijing.

Thiel’s ambiguity didn’t appear to bother Trump, however, with the US president describing the tech investor as a “great and brilliant guy who knows this subject better than anyone.”

Thiel, a long-time Trump supporter, is not the only public figure to have raised alarm about Google’s alleged ties to the Chinese military. In March, Gen. Joseph Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, claimed Beijing’s armed forces “indirectly benefited” from Google’s work in China. President Trump has also joined in the chorus of critics, lamenting in an angry tweet in March that “Google is helping China and their military, but not the US. Terrible!” Google has denied the claims while highlighting its contracts with the Pentagon. Its relationship with the US government has had its rocky moments, however. The tech giant scrapped a controversial AI project with the Department of Defense in June, after employees raised ethical concerns.

