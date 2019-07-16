 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
#Resistance fawn over Antifa ‘martyr’ killed while attempting to set ICE facility on fire

Published time: 16 Jul, 2019 03:25
Protesters demonstrate against the Trump administration immigration policy in Center City Philadelphia, PA on July 12, 2019 ©Global Look Press / ZUMA Press / Cory Clark
Impassioned tributes for Willem Van Spronsen, the seasoned Antifa activist who was shot dead by police after attacking an ICE detention center in Tacoma on Saturday, have flooded Twitter, praising him as a “hero” and a “martyr.”

According to police, Van Spronsen, 69, was armed with a rifle and an incendiary device when he approached the Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma, Washington, on Saturday and started hurling “lit objects” at cars in the parking lot, setting one vehicle alight. The authorities believe that his ultimate goal was to set fire to a propane tank, a stint that could have resulted in “the mass murder of staff and detainees” inside the facility, Shawn Fallah, of the ICE Office of Professional Responsibility, told the Washington Post after the incident.

The assailant was stopped by police and killed in the ensuing showdown. It was later revealed that Van Spronsen left a three-page manifesto in which he described his act as “a call to patriots” to stand up against Trump’s migration policy, in particular, “the concentration camps” for migrants.

While Van Spronsen admits that he is “antifa,” he refuses to be affiliated with any organization, and calls on the government not to spend money on investigating his crime.

In the end of his manifesto, he urges his “comrades” to “arm themselves,” even illegally.

“We are now responsible for defending people from the predatory state. Ignore the law in arming yourself if you have the luxury, I did.”

Numerous anti-Trump #Resistance members on Twitter have sung praise to the perpetrator, including prominent civil rights activist Shaun King, who called Van Spronsen a "martyr" and his manifesto “a beautiful, painful, devastating letter”.

Many less high-profile, but equally passionate supporters took to Twitter to pay their respects to the attacker, with some echoing his call to use force in dismantling the existing system.

That did not sit well with conservatives, that appealed to Twitter to stop the trickle of sympathy for the would-be mass-murderer as violating the platform’s terms of service.

Some noted that to portray Van Spronsen as a victim of police violence was “a slap in the face to actual victims of police brutality.”

Former spokeswoman for the National Rifle Association (NRA) Dana Loesch chimed in, saying that “violence is not a protected form of speech” while denouncing the “glorification” of a “domestic terror act.” She also took a swipe at liberal politicians, accusing them of vilifying lawful gun owners while failing to condemn the attack.

