Trump calls on ‘Radical Left Congresswomen’ to apologize to US & Israel in fresh Twitter attack

US President Donald Trump escalated his war of words with a group of progressive Democrat congresswomen in an early-morning tweet Monday, in which he called for them to apologize to the US, Israel and to his office.

“When will the Radical Left Congresswomen apologize to our Country, the people of Israel and even to the Office of the President, for the foul language they have used, and the terrible things they have said. So many people are angry at them & their horrible & disgusting actions!” Trump tweeted.

This is the latest salvo in an ever-escalating war of words with members of the so-called 'Squad' of progressives including New York’s Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Michigan’s Rashida Tlaib, Minnesota’s Ilhan Omar, and Massachusetts’ Ayanna Pressley.

On Sunday, Trump urged members of ‘The Squad’ to “go back to their crime-infested countries” and fix them before they could be allowed to criticize the US. All four are US citizens and only Rep. Ilhan Omar was born outside of the US.

The congresswomen have been vocal critics of Trump's border and immigration policies, which they frame as separating children from their parents. They have been accused of obfuscation and obstruction, refusing to vote along party lines in favor of the House border security bill last month, which had received largely widespread bipartisan support.

The group has repeatedly clashed with party leader and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in recent weeks, who has criticized them for galvanising Republican opposition by proposing radical and extraordinarily expensive policies like the Green New Deal and Medicare for All.

Ocasio-Cortez then accused Pelosi of unfairly targeting “newly elected women of color” with her criticism. In a surprising turn Trump then leapt to Pelosi’s defence saying the House speaker “is not a racist”.

If Monday morning’s tweets are anything to go by this feud looks set to run and run.

