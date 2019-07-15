Pass the ICE: Sizzling hot Border Protection agent causes a viral sensation (PHOTOS)

With debate raging over the Trump administration’s hardline immigration policies, some netizens paused to reflect on the more important news: the female Customs and Border Patrol agent who went viral as #ICEbae.

The woman in question was photographed providing security for Vice President Mike Pence, during his visit to a migrant detention center in McAllen, Texas on Friday. Appearing on the opposite side of the fence from the crowd of detained illegal immigrants, the scene may have been the most tasteless glamor shoot of all time, but the internet couldn’t get enough.

Nothing but respect for our Latina concentration camp guards pic.twitter.com/oarIOba5i1 — Scott Greer (@ScottMGreer) July 13, 2019

Though she trended as #ICEbae, the woman in blue actually works for Customs and Border Protection (CBP), and came forth to identify herself on Twitter as Kiara Cervante.

Posing in a low-cut t-shirt, Cervante posted a video that got pulses racing among Trump supporters, followed by a snap of her dressed in her more modest work attire.

After setting up her Twitter account on Monday morning, Cervante had amassed more than 4,200 followers by that afternoon.

“Holy s**t! IceBae is real,” tweeted pro-Trump commentator Hotep Jesus. “I think I’m coming down with a case of undocumentation.”

“I just burned all my documentation and I need to be inspected,” tweeted another.

Controversial as Trump’s detention policies are by themselves, Cervantes is sure to attract hate – as well as open-mouthed stares – for her role in enforcing them.

Choose your (Latina) fighter pic.twitter.com/nnsVcV7dhS — Scott Greer (@ScottMGreer) July 15, 2019

