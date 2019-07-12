Prosecutors unveil multiple indictments charging singer R Kelly over alleged sex crimes

Federal prosecutors in Chicago and New York have unveiled a raft of indictments against singer R. Kelly over sex trafficking and racketeering offenses among a litany of alleged sex crimes.

The indictments include violations of the Mann Act which prohibits the transportation “for immoral purposes” of women and girls, in addition to racketeering.

Kelly is accused of involvement in a scheme to recruit women and young girls to engage in illegal sex acts with him, and the indictment covers a period from roughly 1999 to the present day.

The indictments also name two of his associates, Derrel McDavid and Milton Brown, as defendants on some of the counts.

The singer is already facing a raft of state sexual assault charges prior to these latest federal indictments for which he was arrested on Thursday while out walking his dog.

Kelly’s lawyer Steve Greenberg said: “Most, if not all of the conduct alleged, is decades old,” adding that his client was aware of the investigations and that the charges were “not a surprise.”

According to Greenberg, a bail hearing is set for next week. Kelly has pleaded not guilty to all charges in all current cases against him.

