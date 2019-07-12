Biden mocked for saying he respects ‘no borders and cannot be contained by any walls’ (VIDEO)

Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden made some peculiar pronouncements about borders and walls in a speech on Thursday that was roundly mocked afterwards online.

The Democratic 2020 frontrunner was speaking at the City University of New York when he outlined his foreign policy vision for the US, seemingly in a bid to distance himself from President Donald Trump’s ‘America First’ policies.

Biden said that no country, “even one as powerful” as the US, can go it alone in the 21st century, before continuing: “I respect no borders and cannot be contained by any walls.”

“Oh and by the way,” he added, apparently without irony, “the increase in NATO defense spending, I would point out, started under the Obama-Biden administration.”

Biden’s statement about borders and walls was met with astonishment and mocking online, with commenters pointing to examples of the Obama administration not respecting borders when Biden was vice president, including in the Middle East and Ukraine.

Some cracked jokes saying Biden’s admitted disregard for borders extends to people’s “personal spaces,” in reference to accusations of unwanted touching of women and girls, and suggesting it’s handy that he doesn’t have to travel with a passport.

