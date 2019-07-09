California’s big quake left giant scar visible from SPACE (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)
The second of the two powerful jolts to hit the area within less than 48 hours last week caused a large crack near Ridgecrest, California, Planet Labs Inc said, releasing satellite images of the affected terrain taken on July 4 and 6.
Ridgecrest Earthquake before (4th July) & after (6th July) images from Doves, clearly showing surface rupture. Thx @rsimmon@PlanetLabs@USGS RT @USGSBigQuakes Prelim M7.1 Earthquake 35.767, -117.605 Jul-06 03:19 UTC, updates https://t.co/waWvmvQZ88pic.twitter.com/cUNxdMazum— Will Marshall (@Will4Planet) July 7, 2019
This video shows earthquake events a few hours before the M6.4 on July 4th, 2019 to present (as of above noon on July 8th, 2019). #earthquake#usgs#californiaearthquakepic.twitter.com/c5JEDynLQ4— USGS (@USGS) July 8, 2019
#Ridgecrest surface rupture gif with images from @planetlabs + @Will4Planetpic.twitter.com/nIsmWJt604— Jacob Margolis (@JacobMargolis) July 7, 2019
Images of the crack from the ground have also been posted online as nearby Highway 178 in San Bernardino County has been shut down after a large crack displaced sections of the roadway, somewhat changing the southern Californian topography.
TAKE A LOOK: Drone video shows crack in a California highway following an earthquake! pic.twitter.com/DNNIY13tP3— 8News WRIC Richmond (@8NEWS) July 7, 2019
Caltrans District 9 Maintenance crews make repairs to cracks along SR 178 near Trona within an hour after 6.4 quake in Ridgecrest #Caltrans8@Caltrans9@CA_Trans_Agency@CaltransHQpic.twitter.com/FpryJoWVos— Caltrans District 8 (@Caltrans8) July 4, 2019
Giant cracks in the ground appear in Mojave Desert near the epicenter of California latest two major earthquakes #California#earthquake#crack#fissurehttps://t.co/ULnv89IfwR via @Strange_Soundspic.twitter.com/JjmnUsTS1X— Strange Sounds (@Strange_Sounds) July 7, 2019
