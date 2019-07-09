 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
California’s big quake left giant scar visible from SPACE (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

Published time: 9 Jul, 2019 04:49
© Facebook / Bill Walkup
A massive new fissure in the Earth’s surface has been formed near the epicenter of Friday’s 7.1 earthquake in Southern California, satellite imagery has shown.

The second of the two powerful jolts to hit the area within less than 48 hours last week caused a large crack near Ridgecrest, California, Planet Labs Inc said, releasing satellite images of the affected terrain taken on July 4 and 6.

Images of the crack from the ground have also been posted online as nearby Highway 178 in San Bernardino County has been shut down after a large crack displaced sections of the roadway, somewhat changing the southern Californian topography.

