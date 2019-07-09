California’s big quake left giant scar visible from SPACE (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

A massive new fissure in the Earth’s surface has been formed near the epicenter of Friday’s 7.1 earthquake in Southern California, satellite imagery has shown.

The second of the two powerful jolts to hit the area within less than 48 hours last week caused a large crack near Ridgecrest, California, Planet Labs Inc said, releasing satellite images of the affected terrain taken on July 4 and 6.

This video shows earthquake events a few hours before the M6.4 on July 4th, 2019 to present (as of above noon on July 8th, 2019). #earthquake#usgs#californiaearthquakepic.twitter.com/c5JEDynLQ4 — USGS (@USGS) July 8, 2019

Images of the crack from the ground have also been posted online as nearby Highway 178 in San Bernardino County has been shut down after a large crack displaced sections of the roadway, somewhat changing the southern Californian topography.

TAKE A LOOK: Drone video shows crack in a California highway following an earthquake! pic.twitter.com/DNNIY13tP3 — 8News WRIC Richmond (@8NEWS) July 7, 2019

Caltrans District 9 Maintenance crews make repairs to cracks along SR 178 near Trona within an hour after 6.4 quake in Ridgecrest #Caltrans8@Caltrans9@CA_Trans_Agency@CaltransHQpic.twitter.com/FpryJoWVos — Caltrans District 8 (@Caltrans8) July 4, 2019

