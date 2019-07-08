Billionaire Jeffrey Epstein charged with sex trafficking and conspiracy

Federal prosecutors have charged financier Jeffrey Epstein with crimes related to sex trafficking of underage girls, according to reports, more than a decade after he dodged similar charges with a plea deal.

Epstein was arrested in New Jersey on Saturday night and is due in federal court on Monday to hear the charges. He will plead not guilty, according to his lawyer.

According to the indictment, Epstein is accused of having “worked and conspired with others, including employees and associates” to groom and sexually exploit minors.

Federal prosecutors believe that Epstein used his massive fortune to “create a vast network of underage victims for him to sexually exploit.”

In 2008, the former hedge fund manager faced charges for sexually abusing dozens of underage girls, but ultimately pled guilty to lesser charges of soliciting a prostitute and served only 13 months in a Florida prison. He was also required to register as a sex offender.

The latest indictment was unsealed Monday morning, hours before Epstein is due in court in Manhattan. Epstein’s case has garnered national attention due to his close friendship with politicians and celebrities. He has hobnobbed with both Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, the former reportedly having taken multiple flights on Epstein’s infamous “Lolita Express.”

