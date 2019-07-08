Boston sailboat blasted with lightning in shocking VIDEO

 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Iran exceeds 3.67% limit of uranium enrichment level set by nuclear deal
Published time: 8 Jul, 2019 08:39
Lightning strike in Boston Harbor, FILE PHOTO. © Wikipedia
A hair-raising video recorded on Saturday shows a sailboat in Boston Harbour getting lit up by a billion volts of electricity in a stunning example of ‘right place, right time.’

Harry Minucci had taken shelter and was filming Boston Harbour from the Columbia Yacht Club during a fierce thunderstorm on Saturday when, like a bolt from the blue, his friend’s 40-foot sailboat was struck, lighting up like a candle.

Minucci said there was significant electrical damage to the boat but thankfully no injuries as the owner of the boat wasn’t on board at the time of strike. 

The entire Massachusetts area was beset by thunderstorms on Saturday afternoon, with numerous lightning strikes, minor flooding and power outages recorded across the state. 

