Boston sailboat blasted with lightning in shocking VIDEO

A hair-raising video recorded on Saturday shows a sailboat in Boston Harbour getting lit up by a billion volts of electricity in a stunning example of ‘right place, right time.’

Harry Minucci had taken shelter and was filming Boston Harbour from the Columbia Yacht Club during a fierce thunderstorm on Saturday when, like a bolt from the blue, his friend’s 40-foot sailboat was struck, lighting up like a candle.

Minucci said there was significant electrical damage to the boat but thankfully no injuries as the owner of the boat wasn’t on board at the time of strike.

The entire Massachusetts area was beset by thunderstorms on Saturday afternoon, with numerous lightning strikes, minor flooding and power outages recorded across the state.

