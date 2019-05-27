Russia’s Soyuz rocket HIT BY LIGHTNING during launch (VIDEO)

Russia’s Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket was struck by lightning just 10 seconds after take-off from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome… but it still weathered the tough hit.

The thunderstorm began shortly before launch of the device which is carrying the Glonass-M navigation satellite. Yet, the strike was no obstacle for the cosmodrome team, and the space journey kicked off as planned.

The stunning video was later published by chief of the Russian Space Agency Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin.

Поздравляем командование Космических войск, боевой расчёт космодрома Плесецк, коллективы РКЦ "Прогресс" (Самара), НПО имени С.А.Лавочкина (Химки) и ИСС имени академика М.Ф.Решетнёва (Железногорск) с успешным запуском КА ГЛОНАСС!

Молния вам не помеха pic.twitter.com/1cmlZ4hD1g — Дмитрий Рогозин (@Rogozin) May 27, 2019

“The weather is not a hindrance, we are an all-weather troop,” General Major Nikolai Nesterchuk proudly said. For the Soyuz-2.1b, this is the first flight from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome this year and 37th since the first test launch in 2004.

