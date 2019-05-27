 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Published time: 27 May, 2019 12:51 Edited time: 27 May, 2019 13:24
Russia’s Soyuz rocket HIT BY LIGHTNING during launch (VIDEO)
©  Twitter/@Rogozin
Russia’s Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket was struck by lightning just 10 seconds after take-off from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome… but it still weathered the tough hit.

The thunderstorm began shortly before launch of the device which is carrying the Glonass-M navigation satellite. Yet, the strike was no obstacle for the cosmodrome team, and the space journey kicked off as planned.

The stunning video was later published by chief of the Russian Space Agency Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin.

“The weather is not a hindrance, we are an all-weather troop,” General Major Nikolai Nesterchuk proudly said. For the Soyuz-2.1b, this is the first flight from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome this year and 37th since the first test launch in 2004.

