 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Multiple injuries reported after gas explosion at shopping center in Florida
HomeUSA News

Multiple injuries reported after gas explosion at shopping center in Florida

Published time: 6 Jul, 2019 16:51 Edited time: 6 Jul, 2019 17:21
Get short URL
Multiple injuries reported after gas explosion at shopping center in Florida
A suspected gas explosion has ripped through a shopping center in Plantation, Florida. The blast caused extensive damage and multiple injuries have been reported.

Several fire departments responded to the incident early on Saturday afternoon, with Plantation Fire Department confirming multiple injuries shortly afterwards.

Video footage from the scene shows the shopping center’s parking lot strewn with debris, and windows at the front of the building blown out.

The explosion appears to have caused severe damage to much of the shopping center, with large sections of its roof and walls completely collapsed.

Nearby roads have been shut down, and police have advised locals to avoid the area.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies