Multiple injuries reported after gas explosion at shopping center in Florida

A suspected gas explosion has ripped through a shopping center in Plantation, Florida. The blast caused extensive damage and multiple injuries have been reported.

Several fire departments responded to the incident early on Saturday afternoon, with Plantation Fire Department confirming multiple injuries shortly afterwards.

Video footage from the scene shows the shopping center’s parking lot strewn with debris, and windows at the front of the building blown out.

Debris everywhere following gas explosion in Plantation; University Drive is closed.

More video coming in from gas explosion at Plantation, FL shopping center. Multiple injuries being reported.

The explosion appears to have caused severe damage to much of the shopping center, with large sections of its roof and walls completely collapsed.

Massive explosion at the Fountains in Plantation. This video was sent to me by my own cousin who was inside LA Fitness when it happened. The explosion was across the street, and it still caused this much damage at the gym. He's ok.

Nearby roads have been shut down, and police have advised locals to avoid the area.

Structure in front of LA Fitness blew up. Debris reached as far as shopping plaza nearby.

