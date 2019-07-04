Fox host calls US generals ‘snowflakes’ for complaining about July 4 parade getting political

Fox host Lou Dobbs has angered Twitter with a snarky remark about US military brass, who he called “snowflake generals” after some decided not to show up at the 4th of July military parade amid politicization concerns.

Dobbs took a swipe at the generals on Twitter as he commented on reports alleging that, contrary to US President Donald Trump’s claim, senior Army and Navy officials are less than “thrilled” about appearing alongside the US commander-in-chief at the grandiose military show-off central to this year's 4th of July festivities.

“No wonder these Snowflake Generals haven't won a war since 1991,” Dobbs wrote, provoking a massive backlash online.

CNN reported on Thursday, citing a military insider, that the top military officials were asked to appear alongside Trump, but grew uneasy about it amid concerns the parade may turn into a giant Make America Great Again rally, which would put them in potential violation of the Pentagon's political neutrality rules.

The July 4th celebration, touted by Trump as a ‘salute to America,’ has seen tanks and warplanes parade through Washington, as well as protests by opponents of the costly (the White House has refused to say exactly how costly) military extravaganza, which has drawn scathing criticism from the anti-Trump crowd.

Dobb’s remark may not sit well with many Twitter’s own ‘snowflakes,’ but he is not wrong about at least one thing: despite its numerous military adventures, victories have been few and far between for the US, with its latest involvements, like Iraq and Afghanistan, turning into drawn-out fiascos costing hundreds of billions of dollars and thousands of lives – mostly those of local civilians.

Still, he faced a torrent of criticism online with many pointing out that Dobb has not served in the military and accusing them of dodging the draft during the Vietnam war.

I've noticed it's those who have never served who feel the need to insult military men and women. -- Where I'm from, that's called being a coward. — Amanda Blount 🌊 (@amandablount2) July 4, 2019

You were 21 in 1966. How did you dodge Vietnam, Lou? Why did you not serve when so many of your generation were maimed and killed? #TellUsLou — G Michael (@UsVsThemRedux) July 4, 2019

Trump himself was exempted from serving in Vietnam due to a medical condition, namely bone spurs in his heels, but his opponents have been skeptical of the validity of that diagnoses.

The Pentagon earlier announced that the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps chiefs won’t be in attendance for the military parade, but would sent their substitutes.

Joint Chiefs Chairman General Joseph Dunford and acting Defense Secretary Mark Esper are expected to show up.

