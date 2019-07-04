 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Justin Amash’s call for a break from the US’ two-party system falls on deaf ears

Published time: 4 Jul, 2019 19:18 Edited time: 4 Jul, 2019 19:27
©  REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Justin Amash, the former Republican Party member who has been calling for Trump’s impeachment, has urged for a public re-examination of the two-party system. But there have been mixed reactions to his proposal.

Amash argues that heightened levels of partisanship have distorted the country’s founding fathers’ vision of liberty and limited government. As a result, Congress has turned into little more than a rubber stamp for the executive branch of government, he wrote in a Washington Post op-ed on Thursday.

On the same day, he announced that he was leaving the Republican Party and will continue to represent Michigan’s second congressional district as an independent. The news was greeted with delight from President Trump, who had earlier railed against Amash as a traitor to the party after calling for his impeachment. Trump tweeted:

The Post described him as an “endangered species” for his anti-Trump stance in a party that has largely rallied around the president in spite of the president veering from Republican orthodoxy on a number of issues including trade policy. His call for a reevaluation of the US’s two-party system has not been well received either. The Post points out that only one Republican so far this century has left the party to sit in Congress as an independent – Jim Jeffords of Vermont in 2001.

His proposal to run for president as an independent or on a third party ticket has also been met with skepticism. Commentators have pointed out that third party candidates often only end up affecting the outcome of elections by distorting the result as a “spoiler” candidate. Notable examples of this phenomenon include Pat Buchanan’s run for president in 2000, Ralph Nader’s run in 2004 and Jill Stein’s in 2016. “Taking a significant share of the vote in 2020 could render him a perceived spoiler — a new Ralph Nader,” as the Post puts it.

Some Twitter users, however, were more optimistic about the prospect of him running in the 2020 presidential election.

