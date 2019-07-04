Magnitude 6.6 quake hits southern California
The quake was reportedly centered on the remote Searles Valley area in San Bernardino.
It is unclear if there were any injuries in the quake, but local emergency response agencies have been overwhelmed with calls.
Max and I felt it. News at 11. https://t.co/AR5aqYl34M— Stacy Herbert (@stacyherbert) July 4, 2019
Earthquake in Los Angeles pic.twitter.com/UEfXUr0aCI— Model Roz (@ModelRoz) July 4, 2019
The the Los Angeles Police Department requested that residents only call with genuine emergencies.
That earthquake was not fun...— Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) July 4, 2019
A M6.6 near Ridgecrest. The M4.2 a half hour before was a foreshock. This area had lots of M5+s in the 198os. More soon— Dr. Lucy Jones (@DrLucyJones) July 4, 2019
#BREAKING: An #earthquake has just shaken Los Angeles. @USGS preliminary reports rating it a 6.6 magnitude quake. @SpecNews1SoCal— Alicia Rogers (@AliciaRogersTV) July 4, 2019
BREAKING NEWS: Magnitude 6.6 earthquake late this morning southwest of Searles Valley, California. #Earthquake#CAwx#Breakingpic.twitter.com/3PTY3cunvr— Mark Tarello (@mark_tarello) July 4, 2019
