Magnitude 6.6 quake hits southern California
Magnitude 6.6 quake hits southern California

Published time: 4 Jul, 2019 17:44 Edited time: 4 Jul, 2019 17:57
Magnitude 6.6 quake hits southern California
A strong earthquake shook Southern California, following a significant foreshock. First estimated at 6.6 magnitude, the quake has been downgraded to a 6.4, recorded near the city of Ridgecrest, near Los Angeles.

The quake was reportedly centered on the remote Searles Valley area in San Bernardino.

It is unclear if there were any injuries in the quake, but local emergency response agencies have been overwhelmed with calls.

The the Los Angeles Police Department requested that residents only call with genuine emergencies.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

