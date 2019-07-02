 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Border agents branded AOC a ‘hoe,’ shared explicit images, in secret Facebook group – report

Published time: 2 Jul, 2019 15:14
Get short URL
Border agents branded AOC a ‘hoe,’ shared explicit images, in secret Facebook group – report
© Global Look Press
An investigation has been launched after a secret Facebook group for US Border Patrol agents to joke about the death of migrants and make racist and sexist comments about Latino Congress members was unearthed.

The group called ‘I’m 10-15,’ which refers to the Border Patrol code for ‘aliens in custody’ has been active for three years and boasts about 9,500 members comprising of current and former Border Patrol agents from across the country, according to a report from ProPublica. 

Also on rt.com It’s not a new problem, so why does the media only care about dead migrant children under Trump?

Screenshots revealed members made derogatory comments about Latina lawmakers as recently as Monday, calling them “scum buckets” and “hoes.” Several posts featured a photoshopped image of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in a sexual position with a detained migrant, and another with President Donald Trump. Some members also asked for an agent to throw burritos at Ocasio-Cortez and Rep. Veronica Escobar, who had planned a visit to a Border Patrol facility outside of El Paso.

Ocasio-Cortez addressed the story on Twitter saying it indicated a violent culture among border patrol agents. “This isn’t about ‘a few bad eggs.’ This is a violent culture,” she said.

In another exchange, group members responded to a news story about a 16-year-old Guatemalan migrant who died in May while in Border Patrol custody in Weslaco, Texas. One member posted a GIF of Elmo with the quote, “Oh well.” Another responded with an image and the words “If he dies, he dies.”

READ MORE: Acting border chief to step down amid immigration staffing shakeup

Another group member posted the now infamous photo of a father and his toddler daughter lying face down in Rio Grande after drowning while attempting to cross the border. The member asked if the photo may have been faked by Democrats as the agent had “never seen [clean] floaters like this.” 

Customs and Border Protection responded with a statement saying that an investigation has been launched into the “completely inappropriate” posts. “Any employees found to have violated our standards of conduct will be held accountable,” it said.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies