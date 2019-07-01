 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Intel agencies may be reined in after Russiagate fiasco - ex-Trump adviser Papadopoulos

Published time: 1 Jul, 2019 14:40 Edited time: 1 Jul, 2019 14:42
The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) seal is displayed in the lobby of CIA Headquarters in Langley, Virginia, on August 14, 2008. © AFP / Saul Loeb
The “deep state” that helped orchestrate Russiagate is now running for cover, George Papadopoulos told RT’s Going Underground, predicting that US intelligence agencies could face new oversight as a result of the scandal.

Papadopoulos, a former foreign policy adviser to Donald Trump’s presidential campaign who became a primary target in Robert Mueller’s special counsel probe, explained to host Afshin Rattansi that he fell victim to intelligence agencies that held a “vendetta” against Donald Trump. The deep state’s attempt to remove Trump from office has failed though, Papadopoulos said, adding that there could soon be new laws on the books that would ensure greater accountability for the US intelligence community.

The deep state has the offense turned against them, and it’s going to be an incredible two years in this country and you might actually see new legislation passed that results in further oversights of the intel agencies in this country.

