GoFundMe for Andy Ngo, journalist assaulted by Antifa, raises $100k in less than 24 hours

Journalist Andy Ngo was beaten and doused in liquids which police believe contained quick-drying cement while covering an Antifa rally in Portland. A GoFundMe campaign for the reporter raised over $100,000 in less than a day.

The ‘Protect Andy Ngo Fund’ was started by conservative author and commentator Michelle Malkin, and more than doubled its original target of $50,000. The campaign currently stands at $136,000 raised from roughly 4,600 donors.

LATEST #PROTECTANDYNGO fundraiser update: 24 hours, $117k+, 3,600+ donors! Plus: New photos of @MrAndyNgo at work at Portland protest before assault by 12 #AntifaTerrorists . He remains hospitalized. Campaign will stay open==> https://t.co/Arzp2gUwwqpic.twitter.com/iBkOM9wAoo — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) June 30, 2019

Ngo, who works as a journalist and editor at Quillette, claims his camera equipment was stolen and there were initial reports that he may have incurred brain damage of some description as a result of the violent beating, though this has yet to be officially confirmed.

In a video of the incident taken by Oregonian reporter Jim Ryan, which has been viewed over 10 million times, members of Antifa can be seen throwing what appear to be milkshakes, although authorities allege that these may have contained quick-drying cement.

First skirmish I’ve seen. Didn’t see how this started, but @MrAndyNgo got roughed up. pic.twitter.com/hDkfQchRhG — Jim Ryan (@Jimryan015) June 29, 2019

“There were reports of individuals throwing ‘milkshakes’ with a substance mixed in that was similar to a quick-drying cement. One subject was arrested for throwing a substance during the incident,” police tweeted. “Milkshaking” is a tactic popularized by British left-wing activists who pelted right-wing politicians like Nigel Farage and Tommy Robinson with the dessert.

Police have received information that some of the milkshakes thrown today during the demonstration contained quick-drying cement. We are encouraging anyone hit with a substance today to report it to police. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) June 29, 2019

The police allegations have been denied by people who attended the event, however. “Anecdotally: I was there and did not see any evidence of this. The milkshakes being handed out (and I believe consumed) were coconut,” Buzzfeed reporter Joe Bernstein, who witnessed the events, said.

Jack Posobiec stole this photo of mine and tweeted it with a question that suggested that they were putting quick dry cement in the cups. I watched them prepare the milkshakes and took this photo of it, and there was zero evidence of that. No one has found any concrete. https://t.co/qQo4W2um5K — Shane Burley (@shane_burley1) June 30, 2019

Police arrested three people in relation to violence at the protests. Two officers were pepper-sprayed, another was punched, and another received a non-life-threatening head injury from a projectile during the violence between the far-right Proud Boys and far-left Rose City Antifa who fought each other and police.

