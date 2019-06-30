 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Watch Lagarde’s face’: French government publishes VIDEO of Ivanka hobnobbing with world leaders

Published time: 30 Jun, 2019 12:12
© Présidence de la République (@elysee) / Instagram
A video published by the French government showing Ivanka Trump chatting with world leaders at the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan has sparked a flood of reaction.

The French presidential palace released footage of the awkward conversation on its Instagram account, showing the US president’s daughter chatting with a host of heavyweight political players including French President Emmanuel Macron, UK Prime Minister Theresa May, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and IMF chief Christine Lagarde. 

Trump, 37, can be seen nodding in apparent agreement as Macron talks about “social justice.” May then chimes in to say: “As soon as you start talking about the economic aspect of it, a lot of people start listening who wouldn’t otherwise listen.”

At that point, Trump herself gets involved, noting the “male-dominated” nature of defence. Her interjection appeared to inspire a look of severe disapproval from Lagarde, and many took to social media to note the 63-year-old’s facial expression.

Numerous people noted Lagarde’s “side eye” and claimed she was throwing “shade” at Trump. “Watch Lagarde’s face when Ivanka Trump tries to get into the conversation,” broadcaster Jeremy Vine said while sharing the video.

“Living for the shade thrown at Ivanka Trump by Christine Lagarde #G20,” another commenter added. “Lagarde’s reaction needs to be bottled & sold as a fragrance,” read a third response.

Many others wondered about the presidential palace’s motives in releasing the video. “The French government releasing this is an epic Nepotism Barbie burn,” one person wrote.

However others weighed into support Trump, accusing Lagarde of poor manners. “That’s Christine Lagarde rudely ignoring Ivanka Trump. World class Snob,” came one response.

However, if Lagarde was vexed by Trump’s presence, she did a good job of covering it up on her own Twitter account, where she shared a photo of herself alongside Ivanka and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands.

“The G20 Osaka Summit had a special event on Women’s Empowerment and I was pleased to participate with Queen Maxima, Ivanka Trump and many others,” Lagarde said.

