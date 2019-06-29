Trump ‘allows’ Huawei to buy some ‘non-national security’ tech… if China buys more US farm produce
Published time: 29 Jun, 2019 21:40 Edited time: 29 Jun, 2019 21:56
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
.....amounts of agricultural product from our great Farmers. At the request of our High Tech companies, and President Xi, I agreed to allow Chinese company Huawei to buy product from them which will not impact our National Security. Importantly, we have opened up negotiations...— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2019
.....again with China as our relationship with them continues to be a very good one. The quality of the transaction is far more important to me than speed. I am in no hurry, but things look very good! Their will be no reduction in the Tariffs currently being charged to China.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2019