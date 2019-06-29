 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Newark Airport shut down over 'airport emergency'

Published time: 29 Jun, 2019 13:49 Edited time: 29 Jun, 2019 14:19
Newark Airport shut down over 'airport emergency'
© Reuters / Eduardo Munoz
Newark Airport in New Jersey was shut down on Saturday morning due to an airport emergency, leaving all flights grounded for approximately one hour at the crucial east coast transport hub.

“Due to an airport emergency there are currently no arrivals nor departures from Newark Airport," the airport's official Twitter account said shortly before 9am local time.

To deal with the closure the Federal Aviation Administration said that traffic destined for the airport was intentionally delayed at its departure point. 

The international airport was reopened about an hour after it was shut down but passengers are being advised to check with their airline as flights are experiencing delays.

United Airlines' tweeted that the FAA initiated a mandatory ground stop at the airport because of a disabled aircraft on the runway.

Several US news outlets are reporting that it was sparked after a plane that took off from nearby La Guardia airport was forced to make an emergency landing.

