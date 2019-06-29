US looking into ‘different solutions’ to Turkey’s S-400/F-35 ‘problem’– Trump after Erdogan meeting

The US is exploring various options to resolve the defense supply dispute with its NATO ally, which is determined to purchase Russian S-400 systems even if it means losing F-35 jets, Donald Trump told his Turkish counterpart.

“We are looking at different options,” Trump told the press, admitting that the S-400 deal is a “problem” for the US.

Over the last couple of months, Washington has been demanding that Turkey scrap its deal to acquire the Russian S-400 missile defense systems, stressing that a good NATO ally should buy American-made weapons, like the Patriot systems, or face sanctions. The US has already canceled training for Turkish pilots learning to fly American F-35 fighter jets and threatened to kick Turkey out of the multi-billion-dollar fighter jet program altogether.

Turkey, however, has stood defiant against US pressure and vowed to retaliate against any sanctions. Russian S-400s are due to arrive in Turkey later this summer.

Trump's meeting with Erdogan followed the Turkish leader’s discussions with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin. During that meeting, he reiterated his commitment to the purchase of Russian missile defense systems, noting that deliveries of the S-400 are on schedule.

Turkey was not allowed to buy Patriot systems by the Obama administration, but Trump's administration, he stressed, is looking at possible 'solutions' to offer Turkey some carrots besides the sticks. To foster better relations with Ankara, Trump promised to visit Turkey ‘soon,’ but did not specify any dates.

