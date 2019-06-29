 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘No delays’: Putin, Erdogan reaffirm S-400 deal, talk trade & bilateral ties at G20 sidelines

Published time: 29 Jun, 2019 02:39
The Russian president has met with his Turkish counterpart on the sidelines of the G20 to discuss bilateral relations and trade, including the purchase of S-400 missile defense systems, just ahead of Erdogan’s meeting with Trump.

The delivery process of S-400 air defense systems is proceeding “without delays” and according to schedule, Erdogan confirmed, as he and Vladimir Putin touched upon Turkey’s sovereign right to independently choose its defense suppliers, in defiance of massive pressure from Washington.

Erdogan stressed that Turkey values the deal because it comes with no strings attached and would potentially see joint production of anti-aircraft missiles, as well as technology transfer – something that the US has refused to provide.

Turkey and the US have been increasingly at odds over the conflict in Syria, and the S-400 deal, in particular. Ankara’s defiance has already resulted in Washington suspending the delivery of F-35 fighter jets to Turkey, something Erdogan and Trump will likely discuss when they meet later on Saturday.

