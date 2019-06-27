AOC was actually facing an empty parking lot during emotional border protest photo op

Clutching her face in despair and weeping, photos of Senator Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez seemingly show her strong reaction to a horrific scene of US migrant detention. However, new angles reveal she may have played things up a bit.

While quite a few people noted that there was something a bit off about the senator’s photo shoot at a border detention policy protest that went viral this week, there was nothing concrete to indicate her insincerity... until one gets a look at the massive empty road and parking lot on the other side.

I’ll never forget the day I like... went to see a concentrating camp on like... the border. It was sooo upsetting for me seeing all those like... automobiles behind that like... fence. Trump is worse than like... Hitler on sterilisers. I couldn’t stop crying. pic.twitter.com/Rb4aETbThy — Alexandria Occasional-Contess (@AlexandriaOcc12) June 27, 2019

Originally shot at a protest against tent-cities for migrant children at the US-Mexico border in Texas a year ago, the photos were not published until Monday. They came hot on the heels of the scandal surrounding AOC’s insistence that border detention facilities are “concentration camps.”

Also on rt.com AOC says ‘fascist’ Trump running ‘concentration camps’ on border

The initial shots seem almost carefully selected to avoid showing what was on the other side of the chain-link fence... However, when AOC herself reshared them, she attached a comment that hinted it was something bleak indeed.

I’ll never forget this, because it was the moment I saw with my own eyes that the America I love was becoming a nation that steals refugee children from their parents & caged them.

The rest of the photos from the event show a couple of cars, some trees, and a few street lamps visible on the other side, but not so much in terms of “caged refugee children.”

OMG! Trees & an empty lot. The horror! pic.twitter.com/bR88X24Zfe — Realist & Curmudgeon (@PenguinsFan62) June 26, 2019

AOC has been active in her campaign against what she sees as a growing threat at the border. This week, she launched a campaign against the discount furniture company that provides beds for the immigrants.

Also on rt.com AOC leads Twitter rage-mob over furniture company Wayfair supplying beds to migrant centers

Like this story? Share it with a friend!