Melania Trump’s media liaison Stephanie Grisham named new White House press secretary

Melania Trump has announced that her spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham will replace Sarah Sanders as White House press secretary. Grisham is known for her sharp defense of the first lady in a hostile media climate.

Mrs. Trump made the announcement on her Twitter Tuesday, also indicating that Grisham would be wearing a second hat as White House communications director.

I am pleased to announce @StephGrisham45 will be the next @PressSec & Comms Director! She has been with us since 2015 - @potus & I can think of no better person to serve the Administration & our country. Excited to have Stephanie working for both sides of the @WhiteHouse. #BeBest — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) June 25, 2019

The news doesn’t come as a complete surprise given that the first lady had dropped a few hints during the selection process. When asked about the possibility of Grisham assuming the role during a Fox & Friends interview, Melania said “Stephanie is terrific.”

Blessed with being one of the few members of the president’s cabinet to part ways with him on good terms, soon to be ex-Press Secretary Sarah Sanders expressed approval, saying her replacement "will be an incredible asset to the president and the country."

