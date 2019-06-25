 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Melania Trump’s media liaison Stephanie Grisham named new White House press secretary

Published time: 25 Jun, 2019 16:57 Edited time: 25 Jun, 2019 17:28
Melania Trump's media liaison Stephanie Grisham named new White House press secretary
©  REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Melania Trump has announced that her spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham will replace Sarah Sanders as White House press secretary. Grisham is known for her sharp defense of the first lady in a hostile media climate.

Mrs. Trump made the announcement on her Twitter Tuesday, also indicating that Grisham would be wearing a second hat as White House communications director.

The news doesn’t come as a complete surprise given that the first lady had dropped a few hints during the selection process. When asked about the possibility of Grisham assuming the role during a Fox & Friends interview, Melania said “Stephanie is terrific.”

Blessed with being one of the few members of the president’s cabinet to part ways with him on good terms, soon to be ex-Press Secretary Sarah Sanders expressed approval, saying her replacement "will be an incredible asset to the president and the country."

