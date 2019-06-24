Insider exposes Google’s efforts to influence 2020 election against Trump

Google interferes with search results, censors conservative views and even directly manipulates facts in the name of ‘fairness’, according to internal video and documents a whistleblower has turned over to Project Veritas.

The internet giant has a near-monopoly on web searches globally and owns the most popular video sharing site, YouTube. The alarming information provided to the conservative transparency activists shows the company’s executives putting their thumb on the scale in an effort to “prevent the next Trump situation,” as one of them put it.

Monday’s expose includes an undercover video of Jen Genai, Google’s head of ‘Responsible Innovation’, outlining the measures already being taken to fight the US president in the upcoming 2020 election.

We all got screwed over in 2016, again it wasn’t just us, it was, the people got screwed over, the news media got screwed over, like, everybody got screwed over so we’re rapidly been like, what happened there and how do we prevent it from happening again.

The company is currently at work “training our algorithms” to work in a way that might have prevented Trump’s electoral victory in 2016, she added, without specifying what the effect might be in 2020.

One of the documents provided to Veritas by a Google insider shows the way the company manipulates information in favor of liberal perspectives. The document details what it calls “algorithmic unfairness,” meaning that when something factually true is considered unfair (sexist, racist, etc.), it “may be desirable to consider how we might help society reach a more fair and equitable state via product intervention.”

As evidence of this algorithm in action, Veritas was provided a screenshot of suggestions that appear when one searches for “Hillary Clinton emails” or the different search suggestions for “women can” and “men can.”

Among the creators suppressed by YouTube’s algorithms are creators who self-identify as liberals, but frequently criticize Democrat talking points.

“What YouTube did is they changed the results of the recommendation engine,” the insider told Veritas. “So content that is similar to Dave Rubin or Tim Pool, instead of listing Dave Rubin or Tim Pool as people that you might like, what they’re doing is that they’re trying to suggest different news outlets, for example, like CNN, or MSNBC, or these left leaning political outlets.”

Project Veritas has already felt YouTube’s wrath themselves, having the video revealing internal censorship at another internet company, Pinterest, censored and deleted. There were also reports on Monday that Veritas has been banned from Reddit, a popular discussion platform, after publishing the Google revelations.

Earlier this month, YouTube went on a spree of banning and de-monetizing creators, after a journalist at a left-leaning outlet Vox demanded the removal of a conservative comedian for making fun of him. The fallout came to be dubbed the “VoxAdpocalypse.”

Since the 2016 election, social media companies have found themselves in a crossfire, with Democrats blaming them for Trump’s ability to bypass mainstream media gatekeepers and demanding censorship of ‘hate speech’ – which, according to repeated revelations by whistleblowers, insiders and other Silicon Valley dissidents, in practice translates into banning speech that Democrats hate.

