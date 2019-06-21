 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Trump tweets meme video showing him ruling ‘4EVA’

Published time: 21 Jun, 2019 20:21 Edited time: 21 Jun, 2019 20:27
©  Twitter/Donald J. Trump
A 30-second video tweeted by US President Donald Trump shows his name on election signs in perpetuity.

Based on the October 2018 TIME magazine cover – promoting the story titled “How Trumpism Will Outlast Trump” – the video, posted on Friday afternoon, zooms in on the top left corner, where an amused Trump looks over a yard sign bearing his name and the years from 2024 to, well, eternity.

Not surprisingly, the video is the work of the president’s favorite memesmith, who goes by the name ‘Carpe Donktum.’

This is not the first time Trump has used Carpe’s videos, most recently using one to mock Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden. Back in February, he even pinned to the top of his feed a video of reactions to his State of the Union speech, set to R.E.M's ‘Everybody Hurts’.

