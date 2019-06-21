Trump called off ‘limited’ Iranian strike when planes&ships were ‘in position’ – reports

US President Donald Trump has reportedly had a last-minute change of heart, reversing his order to launch a strike on Iranian radars and missile sites when US aircrafts and warships were about to fire off at designated targets.

The decision to launch ‘limited’ military strikes on Iran was everything but a done deal up to 7 pm EST when Trump withdrew his approval from the already unravelling operation, The New York Times reported on Thursday night followed up by ABC News and AP, also citing US officials aware of the internal discussions.

The military planes and vessels were already scrambled and were waiting for a go-ahead from Washington.

The reports by the US media suggest that Trump was talked out of raining down missiles on Iran while meeting with national security aids and congressional leaders prior to the proposed strike.

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, who was present at the meeting with Trump, said that lawmakers urged him to avoid further escalation, warning about “unintended consequences” from inflaming the standoff. Trump, according to Shiff, appeared to take the argument into consideration.

“The president certainly listened to what we had to say,” the lawmaker told AP.

Trump has been stoking fears of an all-out war between Washington and Teheran for several weeks, that have seen a massive US military build-up in the Middle East at Iran’s imminent doorstep. Invoking a “credible threat” from Teheran, the US has sent a carrier strike group, a number of nuclear-capable B-52H bombers, fighter jets and some 2,500 additional troops to the region since May.

However, after the Iranian forces shot down the a US surveillance drone on Thursday morning, the fears of actual military actions spiked, with Trump saying that he might consider a strike on Iran in response to the drone’s downing.

The idea of launching a small-scale precision strike, the one that Trump apparently turned down in his abrupt about-face, is nothing new. The same scenario, preceded by the similar rhetoric from the Trump administration, previously was implemented by the Pentagon in targeting Syria, last time in April 2018, when the US-led coalition claimed to have targeted Syria’s chemical faciltiies in response to the Douma chemical incident.

