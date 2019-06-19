 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Biden tells rich donors not to worry, ‘nothing would fundamentally change’ if he won

Published time: 19 Jun, 2019 19:39
Get short URL
Biden tells rich donors not to worry, ‘nothing would fundamentally change’ if he won
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden (FILE PHOTO) ©  REUTERS/Jordan Gale
Joe Biden reassured a room full of mega-rich donors that “nothing would fundamentally change” if he wins the presidency in 2020, a comment which is raising eyebrows within the progressive wing of the Democratic Party.

Speaking to a room full of wealthy donors in New York City’s Carlyle Hotel, Biden said he would not “demonize” the rich and promised them that their lifestyles would not change under his watchful eye, the Hill reported.

“No one’s standard of living will change, nothing would fundamentally change,” Biden told the room of 100 supporters, who were served lobster hors d'oeuvres.

With the US facing a slew of systemic socio-economic challenges, “fundamental” change and an improved standard of living is exactly what many American voters appear to be begging for — and Biden’s opponents will likely seize on his latest comments to accuse him of being out-of-touch.

The moderate Democrat also balked at the kind of revolutionary-style politics advocated by his more progressive-left opponents Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, promising the donors that he would be the candidate of marginal, incremental change.

“I need you very badly,” Biden told the room, explaining that he had “got in trouble” with some of his team for defending the rich, but said he did it because “rich people are just as patriotic as poor people.”

The day before, Biden held a $2,800 per-person fundraiser at the $34 million New York City penthouse belonging to investment billionaire Jim Chanos, where he assured his most financially comfortable supporters that they are “going to do fine” if he wins.

Also on rt.com Realistic goals 101: Biden vows to ‘cure cancer’ if elected US president

Biden’s comments didn’t go down well on Twitter, where the Democrat was branded the candidate of the rich and a maintainer of the status quo.

“Joe Biden is not going to make the ultra-rich pay their fair share because they are major contributors to his campaign,”wrote Waleed Shahid, former spokesman for Justice Democrats.

“I'm not sure Joe Biden's campaign can survive any more of Joe Biden talking,”tweeted progressive host John Iadorola.

Biden also drew criticism for touting his excellent working relationship with James O. Eastland and Herman Talmadge, two late senators who were bitterly opposed to ending segregation.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies