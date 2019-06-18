Parkland survivor Kyle Kashuv’s 'racist posts' are ‘those of a shooter’ – Former Republican

Former GOP congressman David Jolly praised Harvard’s decision to reverse Parkland survivor and gun rights advocate Kyle Kashuv’s admission over years-old racist messages, saying they were exactly like those of a school shooter.

Jolly, a former Florida Republican who left the party last year to become a Trump critic on CNN and MSNBC, admitted that he wasn’t a mental health professional and said he believed in the “young man’s redemption.” However, he described the comments Kashuv had made years ago, which were unearthed in May, as “the social media postings we see of a shooter.”

Kashuv’s comments included the repeated use of a derogatory term for African-Americans and the phrase “kill all the f****ing jews.” The son of Israeli immigrants did not make them on social media, but in private conversations with classmates on Skype and Google documents when he was 16 – two years before he survived the shooting at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.



Unlike many of his classmates from Parkland, who became celebrity gun control advocates after a school shooter killed 17 students and staff and injured 17 more in February 2018, Kashuv has made a public stand as a Second Amendment champion, and supported arming the school staff to prevent further massacres.

Although Kashuv took full responsibility for his comments and offered an extensive apology, they nonetheless served as a basis for Harvard’s decision to rescind the young man’s admission, as he announced on Twitter Monday.

Jolly wasn’t implying that Kashuv had played any role in the shooting he had lived through at Parkland, but wanted to point out that the comments where “exactly” like those made by people who went on to commit mass shootings.

He added that “if something happened,” Kashuv’s high public profile would make it all the more serious, suggesting authorities should consider whether or not someone “with these social media posts in their background” should be allowed to purchase a firearm at all.

