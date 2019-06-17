 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Former Egyptian president Mohamed Morsi dies 'in court' – state TV

Published time: 17 Jun, 2019 16:03 Edited time: 17 Jun, 2019 17:04
Photo dated June 21, 2015 of Mohamed Morsi in court © REUTERS / Amr Abdallah Dalsh / File Photo
Egypt’s former president Mohamed Morsi has died suddenly following a court appearance in Cairo, according to Egyptian state television. He was 67.

The former president and Muslim Brotherhood leader collapsed after a trial session in an espionage lawsuit on Monday for alleged contact with Hamas. He had reportedly been given permission from the presiding judge to address the court before he fainted.

Morsi came to power after Hosni Mubarak was deposed in mass Arab Spring protests in 2011. However, he ruled for only a year after being elected to the post before he was toppled by the military following mass protests in 2013.

He was serving lengthy sentences on convictions of killing protesters in 2012, espionage involving Qatar, and a jailbreak. Morsi was sentenced to death in 2015 for taking part in a mass jailbreak during Egypt’s uprising in 2011. However, the sentence was overturned late the following year.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was among the first to express his condolences following the news of martyr” Morsi’s passing, tweeting about his “great sadness and sorrow” at hearing of “the death of my brother.”

