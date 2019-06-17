Kansas police’s ‘humorous’ tweet asking moms to snitch on dads for Father's Day implodes

A Fathers’ Day "joke" tweet by the Topeka, Kansas police encouraging mothers to turn in their baby-daddies if they’ve committed any crimes blew up in the department’s face after it was perceived as somewhat less than humorous.

“Does your child’s father have warrrants [sic]? Is he carrying around any drugs? Has he been committing any crimes? Want to give him a Father’s Day he’ll never forget?” the department tweeted on Sunday, in what they insist was meant to be a stab at humor.

Twitter users were appalled, demanding to know who was responsible for such a “tone deaf” and “disgusting” tweet. More than one person pointed out that “this is why nobody trusts the police,” and several demanded whoever posted the tweet be fired.

@Topeka_Police This is disgusting. Don't just delete it, apologize.. and then fire whoever APPROVED this distasteful post. It's the internet. It doesn't go away. Ever. pic.twitter.com/VB6lEdQ2mF — James Beard (@James_Lee5) June 16, 2019

The department has apologized for its “humorous and light-hearted” tweet, but the apology – of the “sorry you were offended” variety, which has become de rigueur in this kind of incident – came nearly a full 24 hours after the offending tweet and didn’t satisfy some critics, who doubled down on their attacks.

“There was nothing light hearted about that,” one user said.

We're sorry.

We won't make jokes about offering to come to your house and kill you if you have unpaid parking tickets and then say it was because you made us fear for our lives.

This will be a learning experience for us, yay! — i don't know i don't care whatever (@buffypete1) June 17, 2019

Nothing says "humorous and light-hearted" like weaponizing the police force against those we dislike. Under only slightly different circumstances this activity is termed "SWATing" and it has gotten people killed. So no, there are may people who do not find police violence funny. — Jeremiah Liend (@JeremiahLiend) June 17, 2019

Others, however, thought the whole thing was blown way out of proportion, pointing out that it was obviously a joke.

Never apologize. Everyone is offended by their own shadows in 2019. — Mr. Brightside (@MrBrightsides1) June 17, 2019

And a few even accepted the apology.

Anybody can make mistakes. Good deal on recognizing your mistake and owning up to it. My son wants to be in law enforcement. I want him to know that they are supposed to serve and protect and live to a higher standard. Not degrade and belittle. Blessing to you all. — Cesc Entreri (@Cesc_Entreri) June 17, 2019

Also on rt.com US cops who threatened to kill family over ‘stolen doll’ placed on desk duty, triggering more uproar

If you like this story, share it with a friend!