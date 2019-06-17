 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Active shooter outside Dallas courthouse stopped by police

Published time: 17 Jun, 2019 17:36 Edited time: 17 Jun, 2019 17:49
Get short URL
Active shooter outside Dallas courthouse stopped by police
©  Danita Delimont
A masked man opened fire outside the courthouse in Dallas, Texas, but was killed by police officers before he could injure anyone. The downtown area is on lockdown and will remain so for most of the day.

Police responded to reports of an active shooter at the Earle Cabell federal courthouse on Monday morning, finding a masked man with a rifle. A local newspaper photographer captured the suspect in the moment before he opened fire on the courthouse.

Authorities identified the attacker as Brian Isaack Clyde, 22. He was killed at the scene. There were no other injuries, and the only damage to the courthouse amounted to several broken windows and the damaged revolving door entrance.

A "suspicious device" was found in Clyde's car and exploded by the police around 10:30 local time.

There was no word on Clyde's background or motives for the attempted attack. The FBI is investigating.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies