Anti-Trump Bill Maher slams PC culture as ‘cancer,’ conservatives cheer

In a once in a blue moon event, liberal Trump basher Bill Maher has won the praise of conservatives for attacking the culture of political correctness that has people “living on eggshells” — and none seemed eager to correct him.

Maher, who usually eschews political labels but often sides with Democrats, told CNN's Chris Cuomo that the liberal obsession with political correctness is like a “cancer on progressivism.”

The controversial commentator said he was taking aim at Democrats because they “need some tough love” and said he wouldn’t stop offering it. “I don’t think you can overestimate how much people have been choking on political correctness,” he said.

“The vast majority of liberals in this country hate [PC culture]. They think political correctness has gone way too far. No one likes to be living on eggshells.”

After blasting Trump on a number of issues, Maher offered some tepid praise for the president’s fans, saying that when he talks to them, they are “not blind to [Trump’s] myriad flaws” but always enjoy the fact that at least he is not politically correct.

The TV personality’s rip into Democrats didn’t go unnoticed by conservative commentators, among them former Fox News and NBC host Megyn Kelly who tweeted that while she often disagrees with Maher, he is “dead right” about the “PC police” and their “fake self-righteousness.”

I have criticized Bill Maher many times (and vice versa) but the man is dead right about the pc police & their fake self-righteousness. https://t.co/hj5cvEfFmM — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) June 11, 2019

Kelly has her own bone to pick with the PC police, since she was suddenly booted off NBC last year after criminally commenting that dressing up in blackface was normal when she was a child, “as long as you were dressing like a character.”

Major Republican donor Dan Eberthart also tweeted in praise of Maher, saying that liberals demanding political correctness were “pushing away people that might otherwise be in their camp.”

It's not often, but every once in a blue moon Bill Maher gets something right. People across the political spectrum hate political correctness, and the far-left's demand of it is pushing away people that might otherwise be in their camp. https://t.co/sccWQ9kLMa — Dan K. Eberhart (@DanKEberhart) June 11, 2019

Other Twitter users got in on the Maher praise too, with one admitting “grudging respect” for him since he is “not afraid to occasionally call out his own side,” while another said he provided a “refreshing change to the automatons of the mainstream news business” on both the left and right.

This is why I have some grudging respect for Bill. He's not afraid to occasionally call out his own side when he disagrees. — Strangegloves (@strangegloves) June 11, 2019

Kudos to @billmaher for keeping it real. I am a conservative / libertarian who finds Maher a refreshing change to the automatons of the mainstream news business (on right and left). While I rarely agree with him, I certainly find him relevant, thought provoking and entertaining — Rich G (@gudgetalks) June 11, 2019

Strangely, it looked like the PC police might not have woken up yet, as there were surprisingly few comments criticizing Maher for his potentially ‘offensive’ comments on PC culture.

Maher offered plenty of other criticisms to please conservatives, too, saying he does not have “a lot of faith” in the profit-focused mainstream media and doling out criticism of Hillary Clinton who he said was a “terrible candidate” in 2016.

