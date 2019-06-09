'Absolute chaos:' 1 killed as crane smashes into Dallas apartment block due to storm (VIDEOS)

One person has died after a falling crane tore through an apartment complex and a garage in downtown Dallas amid gusty winds. Videos from the scene show damaged apartments and cars in mangled heaps.

One person is dead and several people have been injured after a high-rise construction crane towering over the Elan City Lights apartment complex in downtown Dallas ripped through the building, leaving apartments and vehicles badly damaged.

Footage filmed by an eyewitness on Sunday afternoon shows twisted cars lying on top of each other after the upper levels of the garage caved in from the impact.

"It's absolute chaos. I can't believe what I'm f**cking seeing right now," the man can be heard saying in the video.

NEW VIDEO from an eyewitness at the apartment complex on the east side of the Dallas skyline badly damaged by a falling crane in this afternoon’s severe thunderstorm. (Warning about the language.) pic.twitter.com/6hKUGFEUOy — Jason Whitely (@JasonWhitely) June 9, 2019

The crane's collapse apparently ruptured some pipes in the apartment block's water supply system, as torrents of water can be seen running down from the roof.

#BREAKING: 2 injured after crane collapses on downtown Dallas apartment building https://t.co/9zztrgUxznpic.twitter.com/AGRvpJWTUC — KPRC 2 Houston (@KPRC2) June 9, 2019

Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman Jason Evans said that six people were injured in the collapse, adding that it was likely the first time in city history a crane fell on an inhabited residential building, as cited by CNN.

The incident is blamed on the strong winds that swept through northern Texas, bringing hail and heavy rain to parts of the state. In its forecast, weather service said that the wind speeds can reach up to 70 miles per hour, warning of possible tornadoes.

Several videos show debris flying over the city, carried by the winds.

Debris flying in downtown Dallas #fox4weather@FOX4pic.twitter.com/ADsYsIJLIA — Gillian Hughes (@GillianNHughes) June 9, 2019 Woke up poolside to a full-on tornado warning, which hit the construction site next to us and sent debris flying all over downtown Dallas. I think... I think I'm ready to come home now... pic.twitter.com/EN1HgcNOTg — Rory Cashin (@roarEcashin) June 9, 2019 Damage was also reported at the Dallas Love Field airport where a part of the roof and a hangar door were reportedly knocked down in a severe thunderstorm. #BREAKING: Severe thunderstorm at @DallasLoveField ripped off part of a hangar door off and part of a roof at a @SouthwestAir maintenance facility a few minutes ago. pic.twitter.com/xjN1A6guCs — Jason Whitely (@JasonWhitely) June 9, 2019